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Avondale

📅 November hikes and 5k fun run in New Garden

5 days ago
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📅 November hikes & 5k fun in New Garden

Two chances this month to get outside and move with your neighbors:

Health & Wellness Hike
Sunday, November 8, 1:00–3:00 PM
New Garden Hills, 6730 Limestone Road, Avondale, PA 19311
• About a 2-mile, moderate hike
Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash

3rd Annual New Garden Gobbler 5k & Family Fun Run/Walk
Saturday, November 21
8:00 AM registration opens, 9:00 AM race start
New Garden Park, 8934 Gap Newport Pk, Landenberg, PA 19350
• Register for the 5k or ½-mile fun run/walk: https://raceroster.com/events/2026/116257/3rd-annual-new-garden-gobbler
• Supports Kennett Area Community Service (KACS)
• Registration includes participation shirts, medals for category winners, ribbons for Fun Run participants, plus post-race beverages and snacks.

Grab your calendar, pick your event, and get moving!

More Info: November Parks & Recreation Events • New Garden To...

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