📅 November hikes and 5k fun run in New Garden

📅 November hikes & 5k fun in New Garden

Two chances this month to get outside and move with your neighbors:

Health & Wellness Hike

• Sunday, November 8, 1:00–3:00 PM

• New Garden Hills, 6730 Limestone Road, Avondale, PA 19311

• About a 2-mile, moderate hike

• Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash

3rd Annual New Garden Gobbler 5k & Family Fun Run/Walk

• Saturday, November 21

• 8:00 AM registration opens, 9:00 AM race start

• New Garden Park, 8934 Gap Newport Pk, Landenberg, PA 19350

• Register for the 5k or ½-mile fun run/walk: https://raceroster.com/events/2026/116257/3rd-annual-new-garden-gobbler

• Supports Kennett Area Community Service (KACS)

• Registration includes participation shirts, medals for category winners, ribbons for Fun Run participants, plus post-race beverages and snacks.

Grab your calendar, pick your event, and get moving!