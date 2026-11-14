New Florence is quietly turning into a hub for big infrastructure projects, from data centers to national electrical builds. If you’ve got management chops in construction or engineering, there’s real opportunity here right now.

Employer: ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey Solutions Location: New Florence, MO (travel to a national project site west of St. Louis)

(travel to a national project site west of St. Louis) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support large fire alarm projects while learning directly from senior project managers. This role is great if you have a construction or electrical background and want to grow into full project ownership on complex, national-scale work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: New Florence, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (base, MO)

Lead construction for AWS data centers, managing scope, budget, schedule, and quality on highly technical builds. You’ll be on-site as the owner’s rep, working with contractors and internal teams to deliver critical infrastructure that keeps the cloud running.

Employer: ArchKey Solutions

ArchKey Solutions Location: New Florence, MO (role can be based anywhere in the U.S., heavy national travel)

(role can be based anywhere in the U.S., heavy national travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own large electrical construction projects from design through closeout, with full P&L responsibility. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of project management experience and like traveling to major job sites across the country.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire for related roles once they see strong talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.