📅 Green & Gold HS Pep Rally at NDHS Main Gym Nov. 6

📅 HS Pep Rally: Green & Gold Theme

New Deal High School is holding a Green & Gold themed pep rally on Friday, 11/6/2026, from 3:15 PM to 3:40 PM in the NDHS Main Gym.

Students are invited to come show their school spirit.

Parents, you’re welcome too — the school has reserved the northwest corner of the gym just for you, so you’ll have a spot to sit and enjoy the rally.

Event details:

What: HS Pep Rally – Theme: Green & Gold

HS Pep Rally – Theme: Green & Gold When: 11/6/2026, 3:15–3:40 PM

Where: NDHS Main Gym, New Deal ISD

If you have a student at NDHS, mark your calendar and plan to cheer them on.