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📅 Green & Gold HS Pep Rally at NDHS Main Gym Nov. 6
2 days ago
📅 HS Pep Rally: Green & Gold Theme
New Deal High School is holding a Green & Gold themed pep rally on Friday, 11/6/2026, from 3:15 PM to 3:40 PM in the NDHS Main Gym.
Students are invited to come show their school spirit.
Parents, you’re welcome too — the school has reserved the northwest corner of the gym just for you, so you’ll have a spot to sit and enjoy the rally.
Event details:
- What: HS Pep Rally – Theme: Green & Gold
- When: 11/6/2026, 3:15–3:40 PM
- Where: NDHS Main Gym, New Deal ISD
If you have a student at NDHS, mark your calendar and plan to cheer them on.
More Info: HS Pep Rally - THEME: Green & Gold | New Deal Inde...
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