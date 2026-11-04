📅 Adult book club: “Valiant Ambition” at New City Library

📅 Revolutionary War book discussion for adults

The New City Library is hosting an adult book club discussion as part of its One Town, One Book program.

This year’s pick is “Valiant Ambition: George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and the Fate of the American Revolution” by Nathaniel Philbrick. The book follows how Benedict Arnold went from a celebrated Revolutionary War hero to a hated traitor, including his key 1776 naval battle that slowed the British advance into the Hudson Valley.

You can get a copy of the book at the library’s front desk starting Monday, September 7 so you have time to read before the discussion.

The event is for adults and is listed as a Book Club program at New City Library.