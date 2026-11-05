🏭 New Century, KS Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Century’s factories are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: MoreFlavor, Inc.

MoreFlavor, Inc. Location: New Century, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, paid time off

Hands-on role building homebrewing and winemaking equipment using tools like soldering irons and heat knives. Good fit if you enjoy variety, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like staying busy on your feet all day.

Employer: Flora Food Group

Location: New Century, KS (factory, on-site)

(factory, on-site) Type: Likely full-time (onsite quality role)

Likely full-time (onsite quality role) Salary: Not listed

Lab-focused job testing food products for safety and quality (things like pH, moisture, and taste). Great for someone with a background in Food Science, Chemistry, Biology, or Microbiology who wants to grow into senior quality or food safety roles.

Employer: Sauer Brands, Inc.

Location: New Century, KS

Type: Full-time , M–F days , overtime as needed

, , overtime as needed Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), medical/dental/vision, vacation, sick days, holidays, FSA, tuition reimbursement, life and disability options

Keep plant machines running with troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Best for someone with 3–5 years of industrial/electrical maintenance experience, comfortable with pneumatics, hydraulics, and electrical work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read more—many employers will train the right person who shows up and is willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.