New Castle’s food scene is busy and growing, with local spots looking for reliable people who love hospitality. Here are several solid options if you want to work in restaurants right here in town.

Employer: Le Resto LLc

Le Resto LLc Location: New Castle, PA

Pay: $18.84 – $20.15 per hour

Type: Part-time, in person

If you’re an experienced chef who loves fine dining, this role lets you design creative menus, lead the kitchen, and handle catering events. You’ll manage food quality, costs, and staff while keeping standards high.

Employer: Crane Room Grille / CR Brewing Company

Crane Room Grille / CR Brewing Company Location: New Castle, PA

Pay: Competitive pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time and Part-time, in person

Busy restaurant, brewery, and banquet center looking for experienced bartenders who enjoy a fast pace and events like weddings and private parties. Flexible scheduling, lots of guest interaction, and a fun, team-focused bar environment.

Employer: Marys Middle Eastern

Location: New Castle, PA

Pay: $10.00 – $27.61 per hour

Type: In person

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and helping with bussing and light prep. No experience required, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.