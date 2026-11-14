New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, dental pros, and hospice leaders. If you’re looking for steady hours and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospice patient care, supervise clinical staff, and keep the program running smoothly and in compliance. This role comes with full-time benefits, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and mileage reimbursement or a fleet vehicle program.

Employer: North American Dental Group (Refresh Dental)

Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($1,000 sign-on bonus)

Chair-side role with a set weekday schedule (no nights), helping with procedures, X-rays, and patient education. Offers health benefits, 401(k), PTO and holidays, plus extras like employee discounts and a referral bonus program.

Employer: UPMC Jameson

Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift nursing role in behavioral health, Monday–Friday, ~7:30am–4:00pm, with no weekends, holidays, travel, or on-call. Great fit if you want stable hours, growth in psych nursing, and the backing of a major health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.