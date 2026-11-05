🏭 New Castle, PA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Castle’s shops and plants are busy right now, and several solid hands-on roles are open. If you like working with tools, machines, and real products, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $22/hr (range $16.53–$29.22/hr, bonus eligible)

Work on assembling and troubleshooting automated valve packages for a large Fortune 500 industrial supplier. Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, some travel (up to 25–40%) and chances to grow your skills with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Ellwood Group, Inc.

Ellwood Group, Inc. Location: New Castle, PA (rotations across region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level program for recent trade/tech grads in Electronics, Mechatronics, Electro-Mechanical, or Industrial Maintenance. Over 18–24 months, you rotate through multiple plants, get paid training, housing allowance during rotations, 401(k), and health benefits, and learn to maintain and repair complex production equipment.

Employer: Fleming Steel Co

Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13–$14/hr, based on experience

Entry-level role in a structural steel fabrication shop doing material handling, grinding, and drilling on beams and plate. First shift Monday–Friday, 7am–3:30pm with possible overtime, plus company-paid medical, life, and short-term disability, and dental/vision options; applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.