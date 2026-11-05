🏥 New Castle, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for hands-on patient care and pharmacy support. If you’re studying pharmacy or love caregiving, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window expected to close: 11/04/2027

This role is for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real-world retail pharmacy experience and a clear training roadmap toward becoming a pharmacist. You’ll support prescription filling, patient counseling (under supervision), immunizations (where allowed), and learn store, district, and regional operations, with access to benefits for part-time staff like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Part-time (evening shifts)

(evening shifts) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

If you like helping seniors or adults stay safe at home, this evening role offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and a benefits package. You’ll handle medication reminders, personal care, light housekeeping, and companionship, with caregiver referral bonuses and monthly appreciation prizes.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: New Castle, PA

Type: Part-time (weekend shifts)

(weekend shifts) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

This weekend caregiver role is great if you need a side job or prefer working Saturdays and Sundays. You’ll provide in-home support—mobility help, meal prep, hygiene, and companionship—with immediate start, flexible hours, weekly pay, and access to a benefits package.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.