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🍽️ New Castle PA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
New Castle’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with options from fast food to full‑service hotels. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Team Member – Arby’s
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: New Castle, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast, flexible job where you help run the restaurant day to day and keep guests happy. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, advancement paths, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (based on eligibility). Must be at least 16 and able to work in the U.S.
Full-Time Hotel Night Auditor – Hampton Inn & Suites
- Employer: Hampton by Hilton
- Location: 2608 W. State St., New Castle, PA 16101
- Type: Full-time (overnight, 8-hour shifts)
- Salary: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week
Overnight front desk role handling check-ins/outs, guest support, and nightly financial audits. Includes health, dental, vision insurance, employee discounts, and Hilton Team Member Travel Program. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail‑oriented, and okay with weekends, holidays, and standing for long periods.
General Manager – McDonald’s
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)
- Location: New Castle, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $75,000 per year
Lead a high‑volume restaurant, manage department and shift managers, and drive results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with paid vacation and personal days, 401(k) and profit sharing, monthly bonus program, medical/dental/vision, insurance options, and education support through Archways to Opportunity. Best for candidates with prior general manager or quick‑service/hospitality leadership experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, benefits, growth) make it worth a shot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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