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New Castle

NCASD 5th graders win 3rd in STEM park challenge

3 days ago
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Miss Cassano’s 5th grade class at New Castle Area School District earned 3rd place in the MIU STEM Challenge with their “Hurri Up N’ Rent” idea to improve a local Pennsylvania State Park. The project highlighted students’ creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Castle Area School District

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