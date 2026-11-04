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New Castle
NCASD 5th graders win 3rd in STEM park challenge
3 days ago
Miss Cassano’s 5th grade class at New Castle Area School District earned 3rd place in the MIU STEM Challenge with their “Hurri Up N’ Rent” idea to improve a local Pennsylvania State Park. The project highlighted students’ creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Castle Area School District
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