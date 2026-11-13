New Castle’s resort scene is in full swing, and Wentworth by the Sea is staffing up. If you like guest-facing work, steady shifts, and resort perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wentworth by the Sea Marina

Wentworth by the Sea Marina Location: New Castle, NH

Type: Part-time (Friday & Saturday nights)

Pay: Up to $20/hour

Why it’s appealing: Quiet, overnight front-desk role for night owls who like working independently. Includes 401(k), resort discounts, hotel discounts, uniforms, EAP, and personal leave.

Employer: Wentworth by the Sea Marina

Wentworth by the Sea Marina Location: New Castle, NH

Type: Full-time (seasonal & year-round options; lunch or dinner shifts)

Salary: Not listed (high earning potential noted)

Not listed (high earning potential noted) Why it’s appealing: Busy restaurant/bar with strong tip potential and flexible scheduling. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, free parking, and a shift meal.

Employer: Wentworth by the Sea Marina

Wentworth by the Sea Marina Location: New Castle, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Event-based work setting up, serving, and breaking down weddings and functions. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), free parking, free shift meals, and resort/OPL/Friends & Family discounts.

Employer: Wentworth by the Sea Marina

Wentworth by the Sea Marina Location: New Castle, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Classic resort bar role mixing drinks for guests and supporting servers, with steady hours and a busy bar. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance (for qualified status), 401(k), free parking, and a free meal each shift.

Employer: Wentworth by the Sea Marina

Wentworth by the Sea Marina Location: New Castle, NH

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: $20/hour

Why it’s appealing: Active, behind-the-scenes role keeping guest rooms spotless, with clear tasks and steady work. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, life, hospital and accident insurance, short-term disability, PTO, EAP, hotel discounts, and a shift meal.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.