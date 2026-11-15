New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy, and Stonebrooke Rehab Center is hiring across several nursing roles. If you like senior care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Stonebrooke Rehab Center

American Senior Communities – Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time (days, evenings, and nights)

(days, evenings, and nights) Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily living, offer companionship, and support a homelike, respectful setting. Good fit if you have an Indiana CNA certification, strong physical stamina, and enjoy close, one-on-one care with seniors.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Stonebrooke Rehab Center

American Senior Communities – Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time (days and nights; 8 & 12 hour shifts)

(days and nights; 8 & 12 hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and/or stipend via CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (with a three-year commitment, per listing)

Use your Indiana RN license to lead resident care, manage meds, and build real relationships with long-term residents. This role stands out for its loan repayment/stipend opportunity plus strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Stonebrooke Rehab Center

American Senior Communities – Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time (days or nights; 8 & 12 hour shifts)

(days or nights; 8 & 12 hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and/or stipend via CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (with a three-year commitment, per listing)

Great for an Indiana LPN who wants steady shifts and a strong team. You’ll handle meds, assessments, and daily care while enjoying solid benefits and clear clinical and leadership development options.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.