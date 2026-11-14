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🏥 New Castle, IN Healthcare Hiring Now – Multiple Nursing Roles
New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from dialysis to cozy long‑term care. If you’re a nurse or CNA, there are several solid roles open right now.
Outpatient Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN/LVN) – Dialysis
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: New Castle, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient dialysis clinic with the global leader in renal care. This role is hands‑on with patients, offers strong training, career growth, and competitive pay and benefits.
CNA – Certified Nurse Aide (Part-Time Evenings/Nights)
- Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek New Castle
- Location: New Castle, IN
- Type: Part-time (Evening & Night shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Help residents with daily care in a smaller, homelike setting where you can really get to know people. Comes with competitive pay, early access to earnings, health benefits, and lots of growth and education support.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Part-Time Evenings
- Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek New Castle
- Location: New Castle, IN
- Type: Part-time (Evening shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus: Up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and/or stipend (CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program, with a three-year commitment)
Lead resident care in a calm, relationship-focused long‑term care setting. This role offers strong benefits, career pathways, and a major student loan help opportunity for qualified nurses.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.