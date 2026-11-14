New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from dialysis to cozy long‑term care. If you’re a nurse or CNA, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient dialysis clinic with the global leader in renal care. This role is hands‑on with patients, offers strong training, career growth, and competitive pay and benefits.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek New Castle

Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Part-time (Evening & Night shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with daily care in a smaller, homelike setting where you can really get to know people. Comes with competitive pay, early access to earnings, health benefits, and lots of growth and education support.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Hickory Creek New Castle

Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Part-time (Evening shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $50,000 in student loan repayment and/or stipend (CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program, with a three-year commitment)

Lead resident care in a calm, relationship-focused long‑term care setting. This role offers strong benefits, career pathways, and a major student loan help opportunity for qualified nurses.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.