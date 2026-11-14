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🔧 New Castle IN has multiple cleaning & sanitation jobs hiring
New Castle has some solid options right now if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. These roles are steady, physical, and don’t all require past experience.
Housekeeping / Environmental Services Technician (EVS)
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: New Castle, IN (healthcare setting)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Pay: $15.75/hour
- Shifts: 6am–2pm, 2pm–10pm, 10pm–6am
Help keep patient rooms and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming in a healthcare facility. This role offers on-the-job training, steady hours, and full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and more) for those who like detailed cleaning and making a daily impact.
Sanitation Specialist – 3rd Shift (Manufacturing)
- Employer: Boar's Head Brand
- Location: New Castle, IN (manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Night-shift role focused on deep cleaning equipment, common areas, and production spaces in a cold, wet manufacturing environment. No prior experience is required, but you’ll need to lift up to 50 lbs, handle cleaning chemicals safely, and work as part of a sanitation team.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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