New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to dialysis to ABA therapy. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits may vary)

Full-time (part-time benefits may vary) Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on coordinating the Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) and care plans in a long-term care setting. Good fit if you have nursing management experience in senior care and like leadership, detailed assessments, and mentoring others. Strong benefits package with 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and wellness programs.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role working with end-stage kidney disease patients on hemodialysis. You’ll assess patients before/during/after treatment, give meds, respond to emergencies, and help lead techs and LPNs once trained. Designed as an entry point into nephrology with a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: Magical Moments ABA

Location: New Castle, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21–$30/hour

Work 1:1 and in small groups providing ABA therapy with flexible hours. You’ll follow BCBA treatment plans, track behavior data, and support families in a family-centered, collaborative setting. RBT certification is required; 6+ months of ABA experience is preferred but not required.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.