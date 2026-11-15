New Castle has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. All of these pups are at the Brandywine Valley SPCA – New Castle and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Jazmin is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a sleek black coat and cute white markings. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Jazmin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Jensine is another young black-and-white beauty. As a medium mixed breed, she’s a nice size for many homes and is ready to grow up with her new people.

👉 Meet Jensine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Brown/Chocolate with black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Davinci is a handsome young boy with a rich chocolate coat and black accents. He’s a medium-sized pup who’s ready to learn the ropes in a loving home.

👉 Meet Davinci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Pippin is a young, medium mixed breed girl with a sweet brown-and-white coat. She’s ready to start her next chapter with a family who will guide her and love her.

👉 Meet Pippin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Flutter is an adult medium mixed breed boy with a mostly white coat and warm brown patches. As an adult, he may already have some manners and routines in place.

👉 Meet Flutter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Karen has a striking gray and white “salt & pepper” coat. This young medium-sized girl is ready to settle into a home that will give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Karen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Toothless is an adult medium mixed breed with a cool gray-and-white coat. He’s looking for a calm, steady home where he can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Toothless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

coco is an adult chocolate-colored medium mixed breed girl. She’s ready for a family who will give her a cozy spot on the couch and a place in their hearts.

👉 Meet coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Elektra is an adult medium mixed breed with a rich brown coat. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a stable, loving home and include her in daily life.

👉 Meet Elektra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle or calling (302) 516-1000 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.