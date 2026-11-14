New Castle is busy right now with safety and security hiring. If you like protecting people, there are several solid options with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

The Hiller Companies Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about inspecting, testing, and repairing fire alarm systems to keep buildings safe. Good fit if you like hands-on technical work, detailed inspections, and working directly with customers.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Claymont, DE (serving New Castle area)

Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.03/hour

You’ll patrol sites on foot or by vehicle, respond to incidents, and help visitors. Schedule and locations change week to week, so this is great if you want variety, flexible shifts, and benefits with a big security company.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Flexible security role where you pick up shifts through their app and cover different sites. Thursday–Saturday 3pm–11pm is a must, and it comes with benefits, paid holidays at time-and-a-half, and vacation after a year.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$34.00/hour

You’ll diagnose, repair, and program fire alarm and life safety systems for a major global company. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, can read blueprints, and want strong pay plus a full benefits package.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Experienced Fire Service Technician)

Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role where you coordinate drivers, routes, and customer requests to keep services running smoothly. Good for someone who’s organized, calm under pressure, and likes fast-paced problem solving.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.