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New Castle
🚔 New Castle, DE Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $34/hr
2 days ago
New Castle is busy right now with safety and security hiring. If you like protecting people, there are several solid options with steady hours and room to grow.
Fire Alarm Service Technician
- Employer: The Hiller Companies
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about inspecting, testing, and repairing fire alarm systems to keep buildings safe. Good fit if you like hands-on technical work, detailed inspections, and working directly with customers.
Security Officer Flex Patrol Relief Coverage
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Claymont, DE (serving New Castle area)
- Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.03/hour
You’ll patrol sites on foot or by vehicle, respond to incidents, and help visitors. Schedule and locations change week to week, so this is great if you want variety, flexible shifts, and benefits with a big security company.
Security Flex Officer
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Flexible security role where you pick up shifts through their app and cover different sites. Thursday–Saturday 3pm–11pm is a must, and it comes with benefits, paid holidays at time-and-a-half, and vacation after a year.
Experienced Fire Service Technician
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$34.00/hour
You’ll diagnose, repair, and program fire alarm and life safety systems for a major global company. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ experience, can read blueprints, and want strong pay plus a full benefits package.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Experienced Fire Service Technician)
Dispatcher
- Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role where you coordinate drivers, routes, and customer requests to keep services running smoothly. Good for someone who’s organized, calm under pressure, and likes fast-paced problem solving.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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