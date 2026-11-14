New Castle has some very special cats waiting for homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA – New Castle. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Edmund is a handsome tuxedo gentleman looking for a fresh start. Adult cats like Edmund often settle in nicely and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Edmund and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Walter is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing to do. He’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and training.

👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Agnes is a sleek black kitten with medium-length fur. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home.

👉 Meet Agnes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Mabel is a soft gray/blue kitten with medium-length fur. She’ll thrive with a family who can give her playtime, gentle handling, and patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Delilah is a shorthaired brown/chocolate kitten with a lot of life ahead of her. She’ll need toys, scratching posts, and a safe space to explore.

👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

Ren (formerly Cobweb) is a mostly gray/blue shorthaired kitten. He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Ren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle at (302) 516-1000 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.