undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet New Castle Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
New Castle has some very special cats waiting for homes at Brandywine Valley SPCA – New Castle. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties might be the perfect match.
Edmund fka Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Edmund is a handsome tuxedo gentleman looking for a fresh start. Adult cats like Edmund often settle in nicely and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Edmund and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Walter
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Walter is a fluffy tuxedo kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing to do. He’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and training.
👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Agnes
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Agnes is a sleek black kitten with medium-length fur. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a loving home.
👉 Meet Agnes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mabel
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Mabel is a soft gray/blue kitten with medium-length fur. She’ll thrive with a family who can give her playtime, gentle handling, and patience as she grows.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delilah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Delilah is a shorthaired brown/chocolate kitten with a lot of life ahead of her. She’ll need toys, scratching posts, and a safe space to explore.
👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ren fka Cobweb
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle
- Phone: (302) 516-1000
Ren (formerly Cobweb) is a mostly gray/blue shorthaired kitten. He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Ren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please call Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle at (302) 516-1000 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.