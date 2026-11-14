New Castle’s tech scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on support folks and senior engineers. Here are a few solid IT roles hiring in and around New Castle, DE.

Employer: Matlen Silver

Matlen Silver Location: Near New Castle, DE (hybrid, Newark office; in-person interview)

Near (hybrid, Newark office; in-person interview) Type: Contract (12–18 months)

Pay: $60–$65/hour W2 (no C2C or 1099)

Senior-level Java role (7+ years) building Spring Boot microservices, REST APIs from scratch, and working with relational databases. Great fit if you want long-term contract stability, solid hourly pay, and experience with a Fortune 500 client, especially if you’ve worked in financial services.

Employer: Waters Corporation (listed via BlackHealth)

(listed via BlackHealth) Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead system-level testing for complex, connected scientific instruments that blend embedded Linux, IoT devices, cloud services, and web apps. Ideal if you have 5+ years in system test/QA, strong Python automation, and enjoy hands-on lab work with hardware plus deep debugging across firmware, backend, and UI.

Employer: Compucom

Location: Onsite in New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.25–$27.00/hour

Posting open until: 11/25/2026 (anticipated)

Entry-to-mid level desktop support role doing hands-on work with PCs, laptops, printers, mobile devices, and basic network gear. Good match if you like face-to-face support, have Windows and Microsoft 365 skills, and want steady hours plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—New Castle IT roles tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.