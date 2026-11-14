New Castle is quietly building a strong education scene, from nursing grad programs to bold new K–12 models. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer serious impact — and in some cases, serious pay.

Employer: Wilmington University (via AACN listing)

Wilmington University (via listing) Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time Faculty/Instructor

Salary: Not listed

Teach and mentor doctoral nursing students (DNP & DNAP) in a respected Nurse Anesthesiology program while supporting the College of Nursing and Health Sciences mission. Great fit if you want a stable faculty role with direct impact on advanced practice nurses.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

(via Crossover) Location: Listed for New Castle, DE code; on-site roles at select Alpha campuses (Boston, Raleigh, NYC, Greenwich, DC, East Bay/Piedmont)

Listed for code; on-site roles at select Alpha campuses (Boston, Raleigh, NYC, Greenwich, DC, East Bay/Piedmont) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $200,000/year USD, paid weekly, benefits eligible

Lead and coach a team of Guides instead of teaching traditional classes, using data and coaching to help K–12 students crush goals in a non-lecture, tech-driven model. Ideal if you’ve built high-performing teams and want education work that pays like a senior leadership role.

Employer: Alpha School (via Crossover)

(via Crossover) Location: Listed for New Castle, DE code; on-campus work at one Alpha site (multiple cities listed in posting)

Listed for code; on-campus work at one Alpha site (multiple cities listed in posting) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $400,000/year USD, paid weekly, benefits eligible

Own relationships with families at a single Alpha campus, focusing on retention, trust, and advocacy for Alpha’s AI-powered “2 Hour Learning” model. Best for seasoned independent-school or high-touch client-service leaders used to working with discerning families.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.