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📋 New Castle DE Admin Jobs – Multiple Office Roles Hiring Now
New Castle has some solid office jobs open right now, from entry-level clerical to high-level executive support. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Jury Services Specialist I
- Employer: Office of the Child Advocate Delaware
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level court system role handling jury documents, records, and customer service. Good fit if you have basic office, data entry, and customer service experience and want stable state benefits and clear training.
Automotive Deal Clerk – New Castle Hyundai
- Employer: The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Back-office role in a busy dealership, processing vehicle deals, commissions, and paperwork. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training with growth potential in a large, family-owned auto group.
Secretary
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: New Castle, DE (in person)
- Type: Not specified (office-based)
- Salary: $5,000 – $9,000 per month
Front-desk and general office role greeting visitors, answering phones, managing calendars, and handling data entry and records. Pay is strong for admin work and includes flexible schedule, parental leave, and professional development help.
Executive Assistant
- Employer: Alstom
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time, experienced
- Salary: Not listed
High-level support role for leaders at a global rail transportation company. You’ll manage executive calendars, reports, travel, and digital tools like SharePoint and Power Automate, with room to grow in a large, international organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.