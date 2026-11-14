New Castle has some solid office jobs open right now, from entry-level clerical to high-level executive support. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Office of the Child Advocate Delaware

Office of the Child Advocate Delaware Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level court system role handling jury documents, records, and customer service. Good fit if you have basic office, data entry, and customer service experience and want stable state benefits and clear training.

Employer: The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Back-office role in a busy dealership, processing vehicle deals, commissions, and paperwork. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training with growth potential in a large, family-owned auto group.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New Castle, DE (in person)

Type: Not specified (office-based)

Not specified (office-based) Salary: $5,000 – $9,000 per month

Front-desk and general office role greeting visitors, answering phones, managing calendars, and handling data entry and records. Pay is strong for admin work and includes flexible schedule, parental leave, and professional development help.

Employer: Alstom

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time, experienced

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for leaders at a global rail transportation company. You’ll manage executive calendars, reports, travel, and digital tools like SharePoint and Power Automate, with room to grow in a large, international organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.