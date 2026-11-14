New Castle has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. Each one has their own story and is waiting for someone kind to bring them home.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Senior (about 10 years old)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Silver & tan

Silver & tan Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Society

Phone: (302) 427-8514

About Kash:

Kash is a very sweet 10-year-old Yorkie looking for a calm, loving forever home. He has lived with other dogs before and gets along well with them. This handsome little gentleman is ready for cozy naps, gentle walks, and lots of belly rubs in a quiet home where he can enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Kash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Society

Phone: (302) 427-8514

About Bruno:

Bruno is a handsome Cocker Spaniel with a heart full of love and a fun bonus: he knows Spanish commands. He loves to snuggle and lay on his people. Bruno is house-trained, crate-trained, listens well, and is dog-friendly, making him a great match for many homes. He’s ready to charm his way right into your life.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - New Castle

Phone: (302) 516-1000

About Lucky:

Lucky is a young black Standard Poodle mix with lots of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’s a great choice for someone looking for a companion to grow and train with. For full details on his personality, energy level, and any training he has, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New Castle, DE, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these dogs has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.