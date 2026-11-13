📢 Greener fall yard cleanup in New Castle

New Castle’s seasonal restriction on gas-powered leaf blowers is currently lifted, so this is a good time to ask your landscaper about cleaner options.

The Town’s Sustainability Advisory Board suggests:



Switch to electric equipment when possible to cut noise and exhaust pollution.

when possible to cut noise and exhaust pollution.

Mulch your leaves instead of hauling them away. Mulching feeds your soil, reduces waste, and supports a healthier lawn.

instead of hauling them away. Mulching feeds your soil, reduces waste, and supports a healthier lawn.

Leave some leaves in garden beds. Fallen leaves give important winter shelter to beneficial insects, pollinators, and other wildlife.



These small changes can add up to cleaner air, quieter neighborhoods, and healthier yards across New Castle.

For more tips, visit leaveleavesalone.org.

Learn more about the New Castle Sustainability Advisory Board and its projects on the Town website, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or email sab@mynewcastleny.gov.