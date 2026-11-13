New Castle’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on desktop support to higher-level product and data operations work. If you’re in IT and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commensurate with experience)

You’ll be the voice of stakeholders for the company’s Nitro platform, owning the full product lifecycle and leading an agile scrum team. This is a good fit if you have 4+ years in a medium/large enterprise, are comfortable with C-level leaders, and like turning business needs into clear epics and stories.

Employer: Onward Search

Onward Search Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Contract (temporary)

Salary: Not listed

Contract role focused on LiveVox and AWS/Amazon Connect dialers—campaign setup, controls, optimization, and migration. Great if you’re strong in dialer strategy, analytics, and performance tuning and want a project where you can lead processes and mentor other admins.

Employer: Compucom

Location: Onsite in New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.25–$27.00/hour

Entry-to-mid level onsite desktop support role handling laptops, desktops, printers, mobile devices, and basic account admin. Good for someone with Windows, networking basics, and strong customer service skills who wants steady hours, full benefits, and hands-on experience.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.