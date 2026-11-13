New Castle is having a nice little moment for management careers right now, especially if you like operations and project work. Here are a couple of strong options worth a look this week.

Employer: Collectors

Collectors Location: New Castle, DE (onsite 4 days/week )

(onsite ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000–$115,000/year

Schedule: Shift 2, Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, 6:00pm–4:30am

Lead a high-security collectibles vault for a fast-growing tech-focused company that handles trading cards, comics, coins, and more. You’ll manage safety, staffing, training, and KPIs for the evening/weekend shift, with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, flexible time off, paid holidays, and employee discounts on grading services).

Employer: Albireo Energy

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$35/hour DOE

Great fit if you’re organized and like keeping projects on track. You’ll support project managers with invoicing, contracts, vendor invoices, and basic accounting tasks, helping jobs finish on time and on budget. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.