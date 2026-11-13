📢 Greener fall yard care ideas for New Castle

New Castle’s seasonal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers is currently lifted, so this is a good moment to ask your landscaper for cleaner options.

The Town suggests:



Switch to electric equipment to cut noise and exhaust pollution.

to cut noise and exhaust pollution.

Mulch your leaves instead of hauling them away. Mulching feeds your soil, reduces waste, and supports a healthier lawn.

instead of hauling them away. Mulching feeds your soil, reduces waste, and supports a healthier lawn.

Leave some leaves in garden beds so beneficial insects, pollinators, and other wildlife have winter shelter.



These small changes can mean cleaner air, quieter neighborhoods, and healthier yards across New Castle.

For more tips, visit leaveleavesalone.org.

Learn about the New Castle Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB) and its projects on the Town website, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or email sab@mynewcastleny.gov with questions or ideas.