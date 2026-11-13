New Castle is busy right now with sales roles that actually pay for performance. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: DriveTime / DriveTime Family of Brands

DriveTime / DriveTime Family of Brands Location: New Castle, DE (dealership)

(dealership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses per posting)

Help customers find the right used car and financing while also handling key store operations like opening/closing, cash handling, and inventory. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in sales/retail, want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO), and like clear growth paths with multi-level training and promotions.

Note: This job also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: RE-BATH

Location: New Castle, DE (on-the-road / in-home)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000 – $250,000 per year (average first year $125,000+)

Meet pre-qualified leads in their homes (no cold calling) to design and sell bathroom remodels for a national brand that partners with Home Depot and Lowe’s. Comes with 3 weeks paid training ($800/week), strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses), and big earning potential if you’re driven, coachable, and comfortable on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.