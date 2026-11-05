🚌 New Castle, DE Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Castle is busy with freight, roadside help, and local routes right now. If you like being on the road (or in the yard), there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: Bentley Truck Services, Inc.

Bentley Truck Services, Inc. Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned truck shop where you’ll work Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM on light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. Weekly pay, tool allowance, OEM training, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision make this a strong fit if you’ve got diesel or fleet experience (all levels welcome).

Employer: AAA Club Alliance

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.65–$24.70/hour (bi-weekly pay)

Help stranded drivers with lockouts, jumpstarts, tire changes, and towing—no CDL required and paid training. Expect rotating days/nights/weekends, with overtime, monthly bonuses, 3+ weeks PTO in year one, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) match up to 7%, and strong health benefits.

Employer: Red Baron Transportation (BWT Logistics)

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00/hour

Yard-based CDL-A role moving trailers between yard and docks with some short local shuttles—home daily, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM. You’ll run newer equipment (2026 Freightliner), handle no-touch freight, and get medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and advancement opportunities after 90 days.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $150–$200 per day

Drive a non-CDL truck to move goods between locations and help with warehouse loading/unloading. Good fit if you have airport trucking or warehouse experience, like hands-on work, and want a role that keeps you local.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.