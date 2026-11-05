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🚚 New Castle, DE Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Open Now
New Castle’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on purchasing to senior leadership. If you’re into keeping materials, vendors, and production moving smoothly, these are worth a look.
Purchasing Assistant
- Employer: Triple-S Steel Holdings, Inc.
- Location: New Castle, DE (supports sites in DE, TN, PA, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the back-office side of steel purchasing for deck manufacturing. You’ll enter and track purchase orders, coordinate material movement, watch inventory levels, and work closely with vendors, warehouses, traffic, and Accounts Payable—great fit if you like Excel, details, and keeping production on schedule.
Supply Chain Manager
- Employer: FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group
- Location: New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the full supply chain for aqueous inkjet products, from SIOP and production planning to inventory, warehousing, and direct purchasing. This role owns SAP-based planning, KPIs, and continuous improvement across multiple sites—ideal for a seasoned manufacturing supply chain leader who enjoys strategy and hands-on problem solving.
Senior Manager, Vendor Management
- Employer: Sallie Mae
- Location: New Castle, DE (hybrid options mentioned)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive base pay + bonus and strong benefits)
Own high-level vendor relationships to drive performance, cost savings, and risk control. You’ll set goals for agencies, run performance reviews, handle contracts and compliance, and partner with teams like procurement, legal, and IT—good match if you have vendor management experience and like both data and relationship-building.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and ways to stay in the loop for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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