🚚 New Castle, DE Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Open Now

New Castle’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on purchasing to senior leadership. If you’re into keeping materials, vendors, and production moving smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Triple-S Steel Holdings, Inc.

Triple-S Steel Holdings, Inc. Location: New Castle, DE (supports sites in DE, TN, PA, CT)

(supports sites in DE, TN, PA, CT) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the back-office side of steel purchasing for deck manufacturing. You’ll enter and track purchase orders, coordinate material movement, watch inventory levels, and work closely with vendors, warehouses, traffic, and Accounts Payable—great fit if you like Excel, details, and keeping production on schedule.

Employer: FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full supply chain for aqueous inkjet products, from SIOP and production planning to inventory, warehousing, and direct purchasing. This role owns SAP-based planning, KPIs, and continuous improvement across multiple sites—ideal for a seasoned manufacturing supply chain leader who enjoys strategy and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Sallie Mae

Location: New Castle, DE (hybrid options mentioned)

(hybrid options mentioned) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive base pay + bonus and strong benefits)

Own high-level vendor relationships to drive performance, cost savings, and risk control. You’ll set goals for agencies, run performance reviews, handle contracts and compliance, and partner with teams like procurement, legal, and IT—good match if you have vendor management experience and like both data and relationship-building.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and ways to stay in the loop for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.