🏭 New Castle, DE manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

New Castle’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and leadership roles. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production worth a look.

Employer: Felder Group USA

Felder Group USA Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$23/hour, based on experience

Help run a growing warehouse that handles high-value woodworking machines and parts. You’ll load/unload trailers, operate forklifts, keep inventory organized, and support daily shipping and receiving in a safety-focused shop.

Employer: Corporate Interiors, Inc.

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Skilled shop role fabricating Corian countertops and other solid surface pieces using saws, routers, and more. Best for someone with 10+ years in a solid surface or building trades shop who likes precise, detailed work and steady production schedules.

Employer: Acuren

Location: New Castle, DE (or West Boylston, MA)

(or West Boylston, MA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$144,000/year, depending on experience and certifications

Lead quality systems for an industrial testing and inspection company serving aerospace, energy, and more. You’ll manage audits, training, and quality records, and work with Nadcap/ISO 17025 systems and major OEM approvals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in duties and growth paths once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.