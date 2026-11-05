🏥 New Castle, DE Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

New Castle’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home visits to state roles and urgent care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your schedule and experience.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: New Castle, DE (in‑home visits, including SNFs)

(in‑home visits, including SNFs) Type: PRN / Part‑time

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

(about based on 20–100 visits) Conduct 60‑minute adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes, reviewing history, meds, and risks to close care gaps in one visit. Flexible scheduling (7 days a week, 8am–7pm), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and a path to full‑time roles.

Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Likely Full‑time (state role)

Likely (state role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide full‑scope dental care and oral surgery, from exams and X‑rays to root canals, crowns, dentures, and emergency care. You’ll also supervise clinic staff, manage reports and budgets, and serve the local community through DHSS.

Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Likely Full‑time (state role)

Likely (state role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead an institutional dental clinic, handling complex cases while overseeing daily operations, staff supervision, budgets, and compliance. Good fit if you have a Delaware dental license plus at least six months of supervisory experience and want more leadership responsibility.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: New Castle, DE & surrounding communities

Type: Full‑time, Part‑time, or PRN options

options Salary: Competitive, based on experience and schedule (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience and schedule (not listed) Provide one‑on‑one PT to older adults at home and in senior living communities using FOX’s Geriatric House Calls™ model. You set and manage your schedule, can include telehealth, and get access to CE, 401(k) with match, and multiple ways to boost income (referrals, mentoring, extra visits).

Employer: ChristianaCare–GoHealth Urgent Care

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $19.50–$27.00/hour + monthly incentives & referral bonuses

+ monthly incentives & referral bonuses Work front and back office in a busy urgent care: check‑in, vitals, point‑of‑care testing, blood draws, rooming patients, and closing duties. Includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and ~208 hours of PTO to start. MA certification (or RN/LPN/EMT) and BLS required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.