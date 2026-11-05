🔧 New Castle, DE has multiple hands-on maintenance jobs

New Castle is busy right now with solid, hands-on roles that keep buildings, equipment, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Numotion / Spinlife

Numotion / Location: 773 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.79–$27.03 per hour

Category: Mobility & accessibility equipment service

Install, maintain, and repair wheelchairs and other mobility gear for aging adults and people with disabilities, working in homes, facilities, and the retail store. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift and move equipment, and want a role that directly helps people stay independent.

Employer: FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group

Location: New Castle, DE (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Plant, utilities, and facilities maintenance

Keep a chemical manufacturing plant running by maintaining boilers, chillers, pumps, air systems, and more across labs, warehouses, and offices. Ideal if you have 2–4 years plant maintenance experience, can read P&IDs, use a CMMS, and don’t mind on-call work and overtime when needed.

Employer: Morgan Properties

Location: William Penn Village, New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM , rotating on-call

, rotating on-call Perks: Up to 50% rent discount, renewal commissions, quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays

Handle service tickets for HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing while keeping the property’s interiors and exteriors in top shape. Great if you like variety, talking with residents, and want strong housing-related perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.