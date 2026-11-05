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🔧 New Castle, DE has multiple hands-on maintenance jobs
New Castle is busy right now with solid, hands-on roles that keep buildings, equipment, and homes running smoothly. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Service Technician, Retail Division (Spinlife)
- Employer: Numotion / Spinlife
- Location: 773 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.79–$27.03 per hour
- Category: Mobility & accessibility equipment service
Install, maintain, and repair wheelchairs and other mobility gear for aging adults and people with disabilities, working in homes, facilities, and the retail store. This is a good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift and move equipment, and want a role that directly helps people stay independent.
Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing Site
- Employer: FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group
- Location: New Castle, DE (manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Plant, utilities, and facilities maintenance
Keep a chemical manufacturing plant running by maintaining boilers, chillers, pumps, air systems, and more across labs, warehouses, and offices. Ideal if you have 2–4 years plant maintenance experience, can read P&IDs, use a CMMS, and don’t mind on-call work and overtime when needed.
Maintenance Technician – Apartments (William Penn Village)
- Employer: Morgan Properties
- Location: William Penn Village, New Castle, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, rotating on-call
- Perks: Up to 50% rent discount, renewal commissions, quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays
Handle service tickets for HVAC, appliances, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing while keeping the property’s interiors and exteriors in top shape. Great if you like variety, talking with residents, and want strong housing-related perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.