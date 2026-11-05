📋 New Castle DE Admin Roles – Multiple Contract Openings

New Castle has a few solid admin contract roles right now, especially if you’re organized and good with Microsoft Office.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Acro Service Corp Location: New Castle, DE (Onsite)

Type: Temporary – 12‑month W2 contract , full-time, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

, full-time, Salary: Not listed

This role supports grant projects with both admin and planning work. You’ll handle meetings, inboxes, and documents, plus help with research, data collection, reports, and strategic planning for grant teams. Best fit if you’re advanced in Microsoft Office and have project/strategic planning experience.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Acro Service Corp Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Specialist role, but titled Administrative Planner. You’ll manage meetings, schedules, shared mailboxes, and documents, and support program implementation, outcomes tracking, SOPs, and grant reports. Strong Microsoft Office skills and planning/project experience are key.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.