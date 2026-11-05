🛒 New Castle, DE Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership Openings

New Castle’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with several stores and travel hubs hiring leaders. If you like helping customers and running a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Landline Company

Landline Company Location: Wilmington Airport (ILG), near New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$22.00 per hour

Lead the customer service team that connects airline passengers between Wilmington and Philadelphia by premium motorcoach. You’ll supervise agents, handle escalated issues, and keep check-in, boarding, and baggage running smoothly. Comes with strong perks like 10 days PTO, flight benefits, 401(k), and broad medical/dental/vision coverage.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.75 per hour

Train to run your own busy convenience store, leading the team, driving sales, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have some retail leadership experience and want growth, with monthly bonus potential, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Be the right hand to the Store Manager at a high-energy convenience store, often on second or third shift and weekends/holidays. You’ll help run operations, coach staff, handle cash and inventory, and can grow into Store Manager, with weekly pay, monthly bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) from day one, and insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.