🚌 New Castle, DE Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

New Castle has a steady flow of driving and delivery work right now, from entry-level routes to skilled CDL roles. If you like being on the road, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Afternoon/evening route role restocking vending, markets, or coffee stations while driving a company vehicle. Good fit if you like customer service, steady hours, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and training.

Employer: Discount Tire (Tire Rack)

Discount Tire (Tire Rack) Location: New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour, based on experience

Drive a custom-equipped van to customers’ homes and workplaces to install and service tires. Includes a one-week paid training program, full benefits, and lots of independent work if you like being on the road and working with your hands.

Employer: Precise Global Logistics

Location: New Castle, DE (routes in Wilmington–Bear–Middletown suburbs)

Type: 1099 contractor, part-time & full-time seasonal

Pay: $20–$40/hour (base, per posting)

Deliver light TikTok packages (avg under 5 lbs) with warehouse pickup around 5:30–6:00 a.m. You choose your days, drive 4–8 hours, and use the company app for easy navigation and proof-of-delivery photos.

Employer: Keen Compressed Gas Co.

Location: New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

CDL Class A or B driver with Hazmat and Airbrake endorsements to deliver gas cylinders and welding supplies, plus pick-ups and basic customer service. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on schedule and routes are in each posting, and you can always ask questions in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.