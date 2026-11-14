📅 Town Hall Meeting with Mayor & Council – Nov. 16

The City of New Carlisle is holding a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:30 pm.

Location: New Carlisle Civic Chambers

212 W. Jefferson St, New Carlisle, OH 45344

The public is encouraged to attend and take part. You’ll have a chance to ask questions and share comments directly with the Mayor and City Council.

Each person will have up to 5 minutes to speak.

If you’ve got ideas, concerns, or questions about what’s happening in New Carlisle, this is a good time to show up and be heard.