NCF Savings Bank shares early history in New Carlisle

NCF Savings Bank is sharing part of its early history, noting that when it was founded in 1883 its first home was a small room in the back of a clothing and shoe store on the west end of Main Street in New Carlisle. A newspaper article from the mid-to-late 1940s shows that at that time the bank had just one full-time employee who served as secretary-treasurer, manager, and teller.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NCF Savings Bank