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New Carlisle

NCF Savings Bank shares early history in New Carlisle

3 days ago
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NCF Savings Bank is sharing part of its early history, noting that when it was founded in 1883 its first home was a small room in the back of a clothing and shoe store on the west end of Main Street in New Carlisle. A newspaper article from the mid-to-late 1940s shows that at that time the bank had just one full-time employee who served as secretary-treasurer, manager, and teller.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NCF Savings Bank

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