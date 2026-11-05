💰 New Carlisle FD seeks snow removal bids for 2026–2027

💰 Snow removal contractors needed for 2026–2027 winter

The New Carlisle Fire Department is asking for quotes from qualified snow removal contractors for the 2026–2027 winter season.

Work is for the New Carlisle Fire Station, 204 E. Michigan Street, New Carlisle, IN, and includes:

Plowing when snow reaches 2 inches or more

Finishing plowing within 4 hours of hitting 2 inches

of hitting 2 inches Extra plowing during long storms

24/7 availability , including weekends and holidays

, including weekends and holidays Keeping access clear for emergency vehicles and staff

Service period: November 15, 2026 – April 15, 2027

Quote deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Submit completed quotes (electronically or in person) to: New Carlisle Fire Department, Attn: Chad Hess, Assistant Fire Chief, 204 E. Michigan Street, New Carlisle, IN 46552

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (574) 654-8801

Questions about the RFQ are due by Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Contractors should download and review the full “Request for Quote - Snow Removal 2026-2027” for all requirements.