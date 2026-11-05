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💰 New Carlisle FD seeks snow removal bids for 2026–2027
💰 Snow removal contractors needed for 2026–2027 winter
The New Carlisle Fire Department is asking for quotes from qualified snow removal contractors for the 2026–2027 winter season.
Work is for the New Carlisle Fire Station, 204 E. Michigan Street, New Carlisle, IN, and includes:
- Plowing when snow reaches 2 inches or more
- Finishing plowing within 4 hours of hitting 2 inches
- Extra plowing during long storms
- 24/7 availability, including weekends and holidays
- Keeping access clear for emergency vehicles and staff
Service period: November 15, 2026 – April 15, 2027
Quote deadline: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET
Submit completed quotes (electronically or in person) to: New Carlisle Fire Department, Attn: Chad Hess, Assistant Fire Chief, 204 E. Michigan Street, New Carlisle, IN 46552
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (574) 654-8801
Questions about the RFQ are due by Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Contractors should download and review the full “Request for Quote - Snow Removal 2026-2027” for all requirements.
More Info: Request for Quotes - Snow Removal • New Carlisle F...
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