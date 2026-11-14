📢 Historic 1913 library to reopen as community event space

New Canaan Library is renovating its original 1913 building—now called the Legacy Building—into a flexible space for concerts, lectures, films, and meetings for up to 90 people.

If approvals and funding stay on track, construction will happen in 2028, with a target opening in late 2028.

Key details:

Location: Original 1913 New Canaan Library building, moved back 100 feet behind the new Library and Library Green

Original 1913 New Canaan Library building, moved back behind the new Library and Library Green Use: One reservable room for library programs , local nonprofits , community groups , and resident rentals , with the option of later evening hours

One reservable room for , , , and , with the Accessibility: ADA-compliant restroom and entry; quieter, more private setting for support groups and neurodivergent patrons

restroom and entry; quieter, more private setting for support groups and neurodivergent patrons Capacity: Up to 90 people

Up to people Cost: About $2 million for renovation (on top of $2.5 million already spent to move and preserve the building)

About for renovation (on top of already spent to move and preserve the building) Funding: Library fundraising (grants and private gifts) plus Town of New Canaan capital support

The building will be reservation-only, with card access and remote monitoring to keep operating costs low. Library programs held there will be open to the public, and community groups will be able to rent the room once it opens.