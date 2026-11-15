New Brunswick’s hospital hub is buzzing with healthcare openings, from bedside care to advanced pharmacy training. If you’re ready to grow your career, these roles offer strong pay and solid experience.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ Type: PRN / Registered Nurse

PRN / Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on family-centered pediatric care, from assessments and meds to teaching parents and caregivers. Good fit if you have recent pediatric experience and like working closely with families and care teams.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ Type: Travel , 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13-week assignment, , Salary: About $2,411 per week (travel package; may differ for local candidates)

Night-shift travel RT role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, which helps keep your income steady. Great for travelers who want strong pay plus support from a well-rated national agency.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ Type: 13-week contract , Nights (3x12, 7p–7:30a)

, Nights (3x12, 7p–7:30a) Salary: $2,828.57 per week gross

High-paying CVICU contract for RNs with 2+ years of recent CVICU experience and NJ license. Comes with day-1 health benefits, stipends, weekly pay, and bonuses, plus the option to extend if it’s a good fit.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ Type: Travel , 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13-week assignment, , Salary: About $2,357 per week (with travel stipends if you live 50+ miles away)

NICU-focused travel RRT role for those who want specialized neonatal experience and solid weekly pay. Best for candidates who qualify as travelers and want to work nights in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: Walgreens (Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital site)

(Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital site) Location: New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ Type: Full-time residency

Salary: $19.50–$31.00 per hour

Community and specialty pharmacy residency tied to Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, with teaching, research, and advanced clinical work (HIV, oncology, transplant, and more). Ideal if you want to become a leader in community/specialty pharmacy and enjoy precepting and outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have other openings and locations you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.