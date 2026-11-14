💰 Free smoke detectors and installation in New Brunswick

The New Brunswick Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to give residents free smoke detectors and install them at no cost.

The community fire safety event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Firefighters and volunteers will visit participating homes to make sure the detectors are installed correctly.

If you live in New Brunswick, NJ and need a smoke detector, you can register online for a free detector and installation.

For more information, call the New Brunswick Fire Department at (732) 947-1171.