New Brunswick’s schools and Rutgers are already hiring for the 2026–2027 academic year. If you’re planning ahead, these roles offer solid stability and strong benefits.

Employer: Rutgers University – Mason Gross School of the Arts

Rutgers University – Mason Gross School of the Arts Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Douglass Campus)

(Douglass Campus) Type: Full-time, tenure-track, academic year

Salary: Minimum $82,110+ (final offer based on experience, qualifications, and funding)

Teach studio voice to undergrad and grad students, plus diction/pedagogy or song literature, while keeping an active national or international performance profile. Starts September 1, 2027, with comprehensive Rutgers benefits including medical, dental, retirement plans, and potential educational benefits for you and dependents.

Employer: New Brunswick Public Schools

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year

Salary: $29,309 – $47,330, as per NBEA contract (pending budget approval)

Support a student in an ASD special education classroom and help with daily learning and life skills. Role comes with health benefits (medical, dental, prescription), 10 sick days, 3 personal days, and tuition reimbursement after 2 years; ABA experience and bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: New Brunswick Public Schools

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year

Salary: $29,309 – $47,330, as per NBEA contract (pending budget approval)

Work one-on-one with a student with unique learning needs and be part of a school-based support team. Requires 48 college credits or a passing ParaPro Assessment, and includes the same time-off, health benefits, and tuition reimbursement package as other paraprofessional roles.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and mark your calendar so you don’t miss the application window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.