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🏥 New Brunswick NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Tech Roles
New Brunswick’s hospitals are busy and hiring, especially for nurses, techs, and travelers who like fast-paced units and strong clinical teams.
Below are several solid healthcare openings you can scan and apply to quickly.
Clinical Care Technician, Post Intensive Care Unit-III (Evenings)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III)
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Evening shift 3:00 pm–11:30 pm
- Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour
Hands-on CNA/nurse aide role on a post-ICU unit, supporting RNs with vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and daily care. Great fit if you like fast-paced acute care and want steady evening hours with every other weekend.
Clinical Care Technician, Post Intensive Care Unit-III (Days)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III)
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift 7:00 am–3:30 pm
- Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour
Same post-ICU CCT role with a daytime schedule, ideal if you want direct patient care without night shifts. You’ll work closely with RNs, patients, and families and rotate every other weekend and some holidays.
Clinical Care Technician, Nursing Float Pool (Evenings, Full-time)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Nursing Float Pool)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), Evening shift 3:00 pm–11:30 pm
- Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour
Float across multiple units as a CCT, building a wide skill set while supporting RNs with vitals, mobility, and personal care. Comes with RWJBarnabas benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,477/week, Nights
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $2,477 per week
Cardiopulmonary travel role for Respiratory Therapists who want strong weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Triage offers day-one health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match when eligible, housing options, and licensing/CE reimbursement.
PRN PICU RN – Nights
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: PRN / Per diem, Nights
Pediatric ICU RN role caring for critically ill kids, including continuous cardiac/respiratory monitoring, IV therapy, and assisting with lines and drains. Good for experienced PICU nurses who want flexible PRN night shifts.
PRN PICU RN – Days
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: PRN / Per diem, Days
Same PICU RN responsibilities with a day-shift schedule, ideal if you prefer daytime hours but still want high-acuity pediatric experience. You’ll work closely with the care team in life-saving situations.
Pediatric RN – Part-time Nights
- Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Part-time, Night shift
- Salary Range: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour (prorated for part-time)
Join a Magnet-recognized pediatric unit with strong nursing standards and support. NJ RN license and BLS required (PALS during orientation); Saint Peter’s offers robust benefits, tuition programs, 401(k) match, and free onsite parking.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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