New Brunswick’s hospitals are busy and hiring, especially for nurses, techs, and travelers who like fast-paced units and strong clinical teams.

Below are several solid healthcare openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III)

(RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III) Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Evening shift 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour

Hands-on CNA/nurse aide role on a post-ICU unit, supporting RNs with vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and daily care. Great fit if you like fast-paced acute care and want steady evening hours with every other weekend.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III)

(RWJ New Brunswick, Post Intensive Care III) Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour

Same post-ICU CCT role with a daytime schedule, ideal if you want direct patient care without night shifts. You’ll work closely with RNs, patients, and families and rotate every other weekend and some holidays.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health Location: New Brunswick, NJ (RWJ New Brunswick, Nursing Float Pool)

(RWJ New Brunswick, Nursing Float Pool) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), Evening shift 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

Pay: $20.82 – $29.67 per hour

Float across multiple units as a CCT, building a wide skill set while supporting RNs with vitals, mobility, and personal care. Comes with RWJBarnabas benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $2,477 per week

Cardiopulmonary travel role for Respiratory Therapists who want strong weekly pay and guaranteed hours. Triage offers day-one health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match when eligible, housing options, and licensing/CE reimbursement.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: PRN / Per diem, Nights

Pediatric ICU RN role caring for critically ill kids, including continuous cardiac/respiratory monitoring, IV therapy, and assisting with lines and drains. Good for experienced PICU nurses who want flexible PRN night shifts.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: PRN / Per diem, Days

Same PICU RN responsibilities with a day-shift schedule, ideal if you prefer daytime hours but still want high-acuity pediatric experience. You’ll work closely with the care team in life-saving situations.

Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time, Night shift

Salary Range: $45.00 – $60.00 per hour (prorated for part-time)

Join a Magnet-recognized pediatric unit with strong nursing standards and support. NJ RN license and BLS required (PALS during orientation); Saint Peter’s offers robust benefits, tuition programs, 401(k) match, and free onsite parking.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.