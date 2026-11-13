New Brunswick’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like tech, events, and client-facing work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Central NJ / hybrid field role)

Salary: $71,000–$119,000 base + commission + equity

Type: Full-time

This is a quota-carrying B2B sales role selling AI-powered security solutions to SMBs across NY/NJ/PA/DE. You’ll own the full sales cycle, do a lot of outbound prospecting, and travel up to 60% while partnering closely with another Account Executive.

Employer: Solomon Page (for a consumer lifestyle brand)

(for a consumer lifestyle brand) Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Central NJ, hybrid)

Salary: About $100,000–$130,000

Type: Full-time

Lead live events, community activations, and branded merch for a fast-growing lifestyle brand. Great fit if you love building event experiences, managing apparel/merch collections, and turning brand strategy into real-world engagement with some travel (about 25–40%).

Employer: Tavant Technologies

Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Hybrid remote)

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Blend technical know-how with enterprise sales as you guide clients on software solutions. You’ll handle pre-sales, demos, and solution design, so experience with networking, Linux/Python/Bash, cloud platforms, and CRM tools is key; includes solid benefits and work-from-home flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—you’re probably closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.