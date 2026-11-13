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🤝 New Brunswick NJ Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
New Brunswick’s hospitals are busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who love helping patients, families, and the wider community.
Here are several community & social service roles hiring now in New Brunswick, NJ.
Volunteer Coordinator
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health (Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital)
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Main Hospital, One Robert Wood Johnson Place)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hourly
- Pay: $25.53 – $31.91 per hour
Coordinate a large hospital volunteer program (up to 1,500 active volunteers), from recruiting and onboarding to scheduling and record-keeping. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and have a college degree plus 2–3 years’ experience in a related field.
Social Worker MSW Per Diem
- Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting), some weekends/holidays
- Pay: $40.00 per hour
Provide clinical social work, behavioral health services, and discharge planning across all ages, working with an interdisciplinary care team. Requires MSW, NJ LCSW or LSW, and hospital/medical social work experience is preferred.
Social Determinants of Health Coordinator
- Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $57,450 – $91,936 per year
Screen patients for social needs, connect them with resources, and help lead health equity and population health projects across the hospital. Best for someone with a BA in public health or social sciences, data skills, and experience or interest in population health/outreach; Spanish strongly preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.