New Brunswick’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and working on a team, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.13 – $32.19/hour

Support the Care Coordination team by handling calls, patient info, schedules, and office operations. Good fit if you have 3+ years secretarial/admin experience, strong typing and proofreading skills, and like being the go-to person who keeps everything running smoothly. Comes with a robust benefits package including health insurance, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

Location: Main Hospital – New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Per diem (hourly, day shift)

Salary: $16.56/hour

Be the communication hub for a busy nursing unit—greet visitors, answer phones, help with admissions/discharges, and keep records organized. Great for someone with hospital/medical office or customer service experience who likes a fast pace and wants flexible, per-diem hours.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health

Location: Main Hospital – New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Part-time, evenings (5pm–10pm, 4 days/week, rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: $20.63 – $25.71/hour

Front-line role in the ER greeting patients, handling registration, insurance verification, and payments. Good match if you have strong customer service skills, are comfortable with computers and medical terminology, and want steady evening hours plus benefits like PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital career sites list similar roles you can apply for too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.