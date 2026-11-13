New Brunswick is buzzing with education roles right now, from preschool leadership to university teaching. If you love helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Rutgers University – School of Environmental and Biological Sciences

Rutgers University – School of Environmental and Biological Sciences Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Cook/Douglass campus)

Salary: $2,777 per credit

Type: Part-time

Teach undergrad courses like Trees and the Environment, Arboriculture, and Biodiversity Collections, with a mix of lectures and hands-on labs. Great fit if you have a Master’s or PhD in biology/ecology-related fields and want flexible teaching with strong Rutgers benefits (if eligible).

Employer: Rutgers University – Department of Kinesiology and Health

Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Douglass campus)

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 (10-month appointment)

Type: Full-time, non-tenure track

Lead courses in Exercise Physiology and Exercise Testing and Prescription, build lab experiences, and mentor undergrad and grad students. Ideal if you have a Master’s+ in Kinesiology/Exercise Science and ACSM-CEP certification (or can get it within 12 months) and want a teaching-focused role with room for renewal and advancement.

Employer: Mt. Zion CDC Preschool (Mt. Zion AME Church)

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

Run the day-to-day of a community-rooted preschool, leading staff, managing curriculum for ages 3–5, and working closely with families and church leadership. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood or related field and 1–3 years of preschool leadership who wants to shape a warm, faith-informed learning space.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.