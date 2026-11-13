New Brunswick’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for folks who know AI, data, and enterprise platforms. If you’re ready for your next big move, these roles all pay into the six figures and are open to candidates across the country.

Employer: EY

EY Location: New Brunswick, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US offices): $106,900 – $200,600 depending on location

Work directly with clients to design and ship real AI, ML, and generative AI solutions in production. This is a hands-on build role with heavy client interaction, modern tools (Claude, GitHub, Azure DevOps), and a clear path to grow your AI engineering career.

Employer: EY

EY Location: New Brunswick, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US offices): $144,000 – $374,000 depending on location

Lead the design of AI agents that actually complete end-to-end work, not just generate responses. You’ll own production systems, long-running workflows, and safety/controls, with up to 50% travel and a senior seat in EY’s new Challenger program.

Employer: Slalom

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary range (New Jersey band): $153,000 – $186,000 base, plus potential annual bonus

Act as a Zuora solution architect for big subscription and billing transformations. You’ll lead discovery workshops, design end-to-end Zuora architectures, guide implementation teams, and advise clients on monetization strategy, with travel up to 50%.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles and is hiring across multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.