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💻 New Brunswick NJ IT Roles with Multiple $140K+ Openings
New Brunswick’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for folks who know AI, data, and enterprise platforms. If you’re ready for your next big move, these roles all pay into the six figures and are open to candidates across the country.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering (Senior, Consulting)
- Employer: EY
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US offices): $106,900 – $200,600 depending on location
Work directly with clients to design and ship real AI, ML, and generative AI solutions in production. This is a hands-on build role with heavy client interaction, modern tools (Claude, GitHub, Azure DevOps), and a clear path to grow your AI engineering career.
Agentic AI Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ (role can be based anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US offices): $144,000 – $374,000 depending on location
Lead the design of AI agents that actually complete end-to-end work, not just generate responses. You’ll own production systems, long-running workflows, and safety/controls, with up to 50% travel and a senior seat in EY’s new Challenger program.
Zuora Senior Consultant
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: New Brunswick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (New Jersey band): $153,000 – $186,000 base, plus potential annual bonus
Act as a Zuora solution architect for big subscription and billing transformations. You’ll lead discovery workshops, design end-to-end Zuora architectures, guide implementation teams, and advise clients on monetization strategy, with travel up to 50%.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles and is hiring across multiple levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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