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📣 New Brunswick, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
New Brunswick’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and tech. If you like client-facing work and don’t mind some travel, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Therapeutic Area Specialist, Oncology
Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
Location: New Brunswick, NJ (field role covering New Brunswick, Basking Ridge, Trenton, Flemington, Toms River)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Salary: $144,500 – $175,100 + incentives & stock eligibility
High-impact oncology sales role calling on oncologists and other HCPs, focused on driving appropriate use of BMS cancer therapies. You’ll live in the field 100% of the time, lead scientific discussions, run speaker programs, and own territory strategy with strong benefits and flexible time off.
Account Executive, ESPA International – The Americas
Employer: THG (ESPA International)
Location: Remote from NJ (and select other states; travel 40–50% across the Americas)
Type: Full-time, remote
Salary: $83,000 – $87,000 + monthly commission
Grow ESPA’s luxury spa and wellness accounts across hotels, resorts, and destination spas. Ideal if you know professional skincare or hospitality and enjoy building long-term relationships, traveling to partner sites, and owning a book of business with commission upside.
STEP Field Sales Rep – Surgical
Employer: Medtronic
Location: Field-based, NJ & CO regions (must live in territory; travel up to 75%)
Type: Full-time, 18‑month rotational program
Salary: $60,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan
Entry-to-early career medical device sales track with heavy OR exposure and structured training across surgical portfolios. Good fit if you have strong academics, can relocate, and want a clear path into medtech sales with big-company benefits.
Principal Solution Consultant, Patient Access Solutions
Employer: ConcertAI
Location: New Brunswick, NJ (market-facing)
Type: Senior, full-time (commercial/pre-sales focus)
Salary: Not listed (includes variable/commission component)
Senior pre-sales and solution consulting role selling AI and real-world data solutions into pharma and market access teams. Best for someone with 15+ years in life sciences or healthcare data who can lead executive conversations, shape complex deals, and drive revenue strategy.
Sales Engineer II
Employer: Pavion
Location: New Brunswick, NJ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 + benefits
Technical sales engineering role focused on fire alarm, security, and communication systems for enterprise and critical facilities. You’ll support the sales team with designs, estimates, AutoCAD drawings, and proposals—great if you have NICET II, strong code knowledge, and like mixing engineering with client work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible when they see strong potential.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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